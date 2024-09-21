GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It only takes one minute to start a venture in Kerala: Industries Minister

By incorporating the advantages and factoring in barriers, Kerala have adopted a new industrial policy with the motto ‘nature, people, industry,’ where nature and people come first, says Rajeeve

Published - September 21, 2024 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Kerala Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve speaking at a roadshow organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Kerala Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve speaking at a roadshow organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry in Bengaluru on Thursday.

It only takes one minute for a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) to start a venture in Kerala as the State now has a highly conducive industrial ecosystem, said Kerala Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law P. Rajeeve.

The Minister interacted with industry leaders during a roadshow organised by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry here on Thursday.

“The facts are far away from the general presumption that Kerala is not suitable for industries,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

Number one position

The Minister highlighted how Kerala has achieved the number one position in ease of doing business in the country.

“Regarding ease of doing business, Kerala was ranked 28th position at the time we (the present government) assumed office. But, after implementing several reforms and bringing in a new industrial policy, we were able to achieve ‘top achiever’ position in most number of reform areas in ease of doing business,” he said.

“By incorporating the advantages and factoring in barriers, we have adopted a new industrial policy with the motto ‘nature, people, industry,’ where nature and people come first. We are focusing on knowledge-based industries with 22 priority sectors, including artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, Graphene, big data analytics, machine learning, aerospace and, defence,” Mr. Rajeeve pointed out.

“As part of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ initiative of the government, within 2 years and 6 months, we were able to establish over 2,90,000 MSMEs in Kerala, with an investment of over ₹18,000 crore. Out of this, 92,000 are women entrepreneurs and 30 transgender persons,” the Minister said.

Citing the example of the Cochin Shipyard Limited, the Minister mentioned that not a single factory was disrupted by workers’ agitation in the past 25 years in Kerala, which clearly shows that the State’s industrial landscape has turned totally investor-friendly and adaptive.

Published - September 21, 2024 12:13 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.