IT Mission enters pact for unified citizen service delivery platform

Integrating all online services offered by different depts.

The Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the eGov Foundation for using the ‘Digit’ platform for building a unified citizen service delivery platform.

The Digit-platform-based solution will be developed by the KSITM. It will integrate all the online services being offered by different departments on a single end-to-end platform.

Snehil Kumar Singh, Director, IT Mission, said that the Mission had already started integrating different online services on a common platform called ‘Sevanam’. Use of Digit will help the platform to become seamless and highly scalable. The services offered by various departments would not be affected, but the process of availing digital service will become easier for citizens. It will also provide the government officials smart dashboards with real-time updates for monitoring.

Customised solutions

The ‘Digit’ platform is an open source software solution which has been used by different State government and Union government departments for building customised digital solutions. The IT Mission would be working with System Integrators of various government departments such as NIC, IKM, Keltron and C-DIT for making the necessary changes and integration with the common platform.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Secretary V.P. Joy and the team from the eGov Foundation. Viraj Tyagi, CEO eGov Foundation, Manish Shrivastava, CTO eGov, and other officials were present.