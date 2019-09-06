IT mela to have new events

A revised manual for the IT mela of the State school science festival (Sasthrotsavam) that includes animation production and scratch programming as competition events has been brought out.

There is no change in the competition events such as IT quiz, digital painting, and Malayalam typing or their conduct for the primary section. IT quiz, digital painting, and website production for the high school and higher secondary sections will continue. The project presentation competition has been discontinued.

Instead, in the multimedia presentation event, preparation and presentation will be held. Malayalam typing will include typing and design. Animation competition too will be included in the IT mela. Children will have to prepare a 20-second film in one hour using the TupiTube Desk software.

Another event is using the Scratch software, developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, to develop games and animation. There will be seven events each in high school and higher secondary categories. IT quiz will be conducted at the school, sub-district, and revenue district levels. From the sub-district level, the quiz will be held online simultaneously.

Another new competition will be ICT teaching aid contest to encourage teachers to prepare ICT teaching learning material themselves. The best digital aids will be uploaded to the Samagra portal.