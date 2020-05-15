Kerala

It is political quarantine: MP

Prathapan says he will abide by directive

T.N. Prathapan, MP, has termed ‘political quarantine’ the Health Department directive to three Congress MPs and two MLAs to undergo home quarantine.

The directive was issued on Thursday after they visited Walayar in solidarity with those stranded at the check-post.

The MP added that he would abide by the directive.

Mr. Prathapan said he had gone to Walayar to urge the authorities to arrange institutional quarantine facility for those stranded at the check-post.

“We did not meet the COVID-19 patient from Malappuram on May 9 at the check-post. Videos can be checked for confirmation. The Palakkad Collector in his Facebook post mentioned that the person reached the check-post at 10.30 p.m. But none of us were there then. We reached Walayar around 4.30 p.m. and returned at 9.53 p.m. The government can check our mobile tower locations. Contradicting the Collector’s statement, the DMO says the man reached the check-post at 10 a.m. We were not there even then.”

It was a clear case of political vendetta by the government, he alleged.

