It is NDA vs UPA, says Thushar

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency Thushar Vellappally has said that the contest in the constituency is between the NDA and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Thushar said the voters had expelled Congress president Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh as he had failed to execute any development there.

“How does such a leader make changes in Wayanad,” Thushar said. Mr. Gandhi took refuge in Wayanad by eyeing minority votes owing to fear of failure in his own constituency, he said.

Various development projects such as the construction of alternative roads to Wayanad and the Nilambur-Sulthan Bathery-Nanjangud railway line could be executed under the Rapid transformation of aspirational districts project, a Union government-sponsored comprehensive development project, in Wayanad, he said.

Reception

Thushar would submit his nomination on Wednesday.

NDA leaders accorded a reception to him at Lakkidi in the district in the morning.