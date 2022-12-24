It is five-day week for VHSE students from now

December 24, 2022 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government has cut the number of working days for vocational higher secondary education (VHSE) schools in the State to five a week.

The order issued on Saturday said the VHSE wing had been functioning for six days a week, the only one to work even on Saturdays. This increased students’ academic burden, put them under immense mental strain, and limited their participation in extra-curricular activities.

With the duration for National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) courses reduced from 1,120 hours to 600 as per the revised NSQF, the government decided to limit the number of working days to five a week without reducing the duration of a period from the current one hour.

The Director of General Education has been tasked with steps to reorganise the timetable.