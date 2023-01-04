It is encore in Light Music contest: a daughter emulates her mother 36 years later 

January 04, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

There is a full house at the St. Michael’s GHSS on this warm Wednesday morning. Among the audience, anxiously waiting for the Light Music (HS Girls) to get under way, is a former winner of the event.

And this is the city where Lakshmi Rangan sprung a surprise at the State School Arts Festival, way back in 1987. She had beaten much older rivals to come first (she was a Class V student at that time and the festival hadn’t been limited to High School students).

Then and now

Lakshmi has come for the 61st edition to the festival, 36 years after her triumph, to watch her daughter sing. Ann Benson did her mother proud, winning an A-Grade for her song Virahardra sandhyakale...

Lakshmi had sung Nila nadiyude nirmala theeram... in the same competition all those years ago. “It is disappointing to note that they have done away with the system of giving the prizes for the best performers,” says Lakshmi. “Every competition should have a winner.”

Among the winners of this event are some of the finest female playback singers of Malayalam cinema, like K.S. Chithra, Sujatha, Arundhati and Minmini. Lakshmi herself has sung a few songs for films. She has recently recorded some songs composed by her husband L.J. Benson.

Ann too has already earned fame, having contested in the music reality show Top Singer on Flowers. The Class X student of Christ Nagar English HSS (Thiruvananthapuram) is only just one of the several stars you would come across at the State School Arts Festival these days.

Quality matters

Though all the 15 contestants have been awarded A Grade, not every performance has been of top quality, especially compared to the contests of previous years. But there have been some fine efforts too, like the one by Sandra Geo of SHGHS, Bharananganam (Kottayam).

“Some of them were struggling with their pitch and that was also because of the kind of songs they selected,” says P. Laija, a music teacher who, like many in the crowd, has been recording on her mobile phone every song in the contest.

