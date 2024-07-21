GIFT a SubscriptionGift
It is a field of competition, says George Kurian about challenges to marine food industry

Published - July 21, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

“It is a field of competition. The Indian marine industry has undergone several challenges in the past, and we must stand together to face and overcome them,” Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries George Kurian said here on Saturday.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the referral laboratory for Aquatic Animal Disease Diagnostics and Quality Testing. A mobile laboratory at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) was also flagged off on the occasion.

The mobile laboratory will be available at sites across the State to collect samples and test them, said Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who presided over the function.

The Union Minister said the referral laboratory would be of great help to fish farmers and fishermen across the country and cited his recent experience of meeting farmers, who said that samples were at times sent abroad for testing. They can now be tested at the Kufos facility.

The referral laboratory is a joint venture between the Union and State governments. The Centre provided 60% of the total cost of ₹9.75 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, and the State provided 40% of the amount for the project. 

Mr. Cherian thanked the Centre for its support for the fisheries sector and sought its help in providing education to the younger generation among traditional fishermen. He said the young generation should be guided into the mainstream of society through quality education. Mr. Cherian also pointed out that the State government had now launched a programme to send some of the children abroad for education.

Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeep Kumar welcomed the gathering. Devika Pillai, Director of Research, Kufos, presented a report on the making of the referral laboratory and the facilities being offered.

