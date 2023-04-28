IT firms in Kerala to seek business in the US

April 28, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Group of Technology Companies (GTECH), the industry body of IT and software companies in Kerala, has organised business meets in four cities of the USA to help medium, small, and micro enterprises in the IT landscape of the State overcome the COVID-induced setback and put them back on track.

As many as 16 IT companies from Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark, and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) are being represented to attend the two-week tour from April 29 to May 10. The companies would seek business opportunities in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco and would also participate in the Select USA Investment Summit in Washington.

The delegation will meet key representatives of the IT industry and Government organisations who have evinced interest in expanding business with smaller Indian IT companies. The delegation is led by Rajesh Babu, the Kerala chapter president of US-India Importers Council and CEO and Managing Director of Mirox Cyber Security & Technology Pvt. Ltd.

“GTECH has been in the forefront to facilitate the accelerated growth of IT and ITES in Kerala by promoting and supporting existing companies and handholding start-ups and IT entrepreneurs. Some of the smaller companies have faced substantial headwinds as a result of the pandemic. We hope that the participating companies in the US tour will benefit significantly from their business meetings and will have a favourable outcome,” said V.K. Mathews, chairman, GTECH.

GTECH has as members nearly 300 IT companies, large and small. Around 80% of the IT professionals in the State are employed by GTECH companies.