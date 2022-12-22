  1. EPaper
IT exports of Technopark reach ₹9,775 crore

15% growth in export earnings

December 22, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Technopark campus.

A view of the Technopark campus. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Technopark campus here which hosts 470 companies has achieved an export revenue of ₹9,775 crore in the financial year 2021-22, registering a growth of ₹1,274 crore which is 15% higher than the previous year. The last financial year (FY20-21), Technopark’s export revenue was ₹8,501 crore.

The campus, with a workforce of 70,000, has allotted office spaces to 78 companies over the last one-and-a-half years. During the period from April to November 2022, new office spaces were allocated to 37 IT/ITeS companies.

Technopark was recognised by the Government of India for filing GST tax accurately during the financial year 2021-22. It also received CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Service of India) rate of A+/Stable till June 2023.

‘The role of Technopark in Kerala IT exports has been profound and it has been increasing every year,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, CEO Kerala IT Parks.

“The new companies and new construction activities have been fuelling the development of the campus. Technopark is looking at new horizons of growth and diversifying its product offerings so as to attract more companies and investments to the State,’ a press note released here quoting him said.

