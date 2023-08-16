HamberMenu
IT entrepreneur P.Harikumar passes away

August 16, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IT entrepreneur and management expert P.Harikumar, founder and CEO of Travancore Analytics Private Limited, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 61. After completing his engineering-management education at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram, IIT Madras and HAL Staff College, Bangalore, he worked at HAL, DRDO and VSSC before becoming Head of Systems Solutions at Ushus Technologies, one of the first IT startups in Technopark. He then took charge of the automotive domain at Tata Elxsi.

Later, he started Travancore Analytics, an innovative technology company at the Technopark 16 years back. He has worked as an office bearer of G-Tech, a consortium of software firms in Kerala and the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering.

