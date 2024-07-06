Sevens football tournament gets under way at Technopark

A sevens football tournament featuring players from IT companies got under way here on Saturday. Raviz Prathidhwani Sevens Football tournament, organised by Prathidhwani, the welfare and recreation forum of IT employees at Technopark, will feature over 2,000 players drawn from 93 IT companies in the state. A total of 152 matches will be held over the weekends till August at the Technopark ground.

Former Indian footballer Vinu Jose inaugurated the seventh edition of the tournament. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, inaugurated an exhibition match between Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) Media XI and Prathidhwani team representing various IT companies at Technopark. A 5s (five-a-side) football tournament for women will also be held as part of the tournament.

The winning team will get ₹25,000 cash prize, an ever-rolling trophy and one-day stay at a resort.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.