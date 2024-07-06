GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sevens football tournament gets under way at Technopark

Published - July 06, 2024 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Indian footballer Vinu Jose unveiling the mascot, ‘Raju’, of Raviz Prathidhwani Sevens Football tournament in Technopark on Saturday.

Former Indian footballer Vinu Jose unveiling the mascot, ‘Raju’, of Raviz Prathidhwani Sevens Football tournament in Technopark on Saturday.

A sevens football tournament featuring players from IT companies got under way here on Saturday. Raviz Prathidhwani Sevens Football tournament, organised by Prathidhwani, the welfare and recreation forum of IT employees at Technopark, will feature over 2,000 players drawn from 93 IT companies in the state. A total of 152 matches will be held over the weekends till August at the Technopark ground.

Former Indian footballer Vinu Jose inaugurated the seventh edition of the tournament. Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, inaugurated an exhibition match between Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) Media XI and Prathidhwani team representing various IT companies at Technopark. A 5s (five-a-side) football tournament for women will also be held as part of the tournament.

The winning team will get ₹25,000 cash prize, an ever-rolling trophy and one-day stay at a resort.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.