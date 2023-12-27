December 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Registrations are open till January 7 for the IT employees’ film festival Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival, organised by the IT employees’ welfare organisation Prathidhwani. PQFF, entering into its 12th consecutive year, is an event open to all employees in the major IT hubs of Kerala - Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark, along with IT employees from across the nation. Selected films will be screened at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

More than 400 short films directed by IT employees have been screened at the Qisa filmfestival in the previous years. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best short film, second best film, best director and best screenplay. Best actor, actress and cinematographer will be recognised with special awards.

Registration can be done on http://prathidhwani.org/Qisa2023. For more information: Garlin Vincent, Festival Director (7559072582).

