GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IT employees’ film festival

December 27, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Registrations are open till January 7 for the IT employees’ film festival Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival, organised by the IT employees’ welfare organisation Prathidhwani. PQFF, entering into its 12th consecutive year, is an event open to all employees in the major IT hubs of Kerala - Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark, along with IT employees from across the nation. Selected films will be screened at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram.

More than 400 short films directed by IT employees have been screened at the Qisa filmfestival in the previous years. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best short film, second best film, best director and best screenplay. Best actor, actress and cinematographer will be recognised with special awards.

Registration can be done on http://prathidhwani.org/Qisa2023. For more information: Garlin Vincent, Festival Director (7559072582).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.