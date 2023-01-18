IT Employees Film Festival on January 21

January 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The 11th edition of the Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival (PQFF 22), the biggest film festival for IT employees in Kerala, will be held at Travancore Hall, Technopark Park Centre, on January 21.

Apart from employees of major IT parks in Kerala such as Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark and associated satellite parks, IT employees from various States of India will also be a part of the film festival.

The films will be judged by a jury chaired by Deepika Sushilan, who was the film curator of the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala. Director Don Palathara and film critic Sheeba Kurian will be jury members.

As many as 20 films directed by IT employees will be screened at the festival. Apart from this, the film ‘Nishidho’ produced by the Kerala Film Academy will also be screened as part of PQFF 22. Renowned lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thampi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Noted critic and patron of the film festival, MF Thomas, will also participate in the function.

For free delegate registration, log on to http://surl.li/elktk

For more information, call 9745889192.