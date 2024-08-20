ADVERTISEMENT

‘IT ecosystem should tap into the novel possibilities of Edge AI’

Published - August 20, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The IT ecosystem should tap into the novel possibilities of Edge AI, a combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing, to bring in innovations in various sectors, Jyothis Indirabhai, Co-Founder and CEO of Netrasemi, has said.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Edge AI: The Next AI Front Line’, organised by Nasscom-associated FAYA: 80, a Technopark-based knowledge community based, as part of its 118th edition of the open-for-all tech seminar at the Technopark here on Tuesday.

Edge AI refers to the deployment of AI algorithms and AI models directly on local edge devices such as sensors or Internet of Things (IoT) devices, which enables real-time data processing and analysis without constant reliance on cloud infrastructure.

Based in Thiruvananthapuram, Netrasemi is an AI chip startup which entered the AI space with high-performance AI chipsets for Edge AI use cases. Noting that Edge AI is one of the most intriguing AI technologies, Mr Jyothis said it offers a plethora of exciting possibilities as it brings AI from the cloud to end-user devices.

