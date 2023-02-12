IT conference held at IIIT concludes

February 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The fourth edition of the international conference on Innovative trends in Information Technology drew to a close at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kottayam on Sunday.

The theme of the three-day-long conference this year was Sustainable Innovation and Development for Environmental Governance. Kerala Electricity Ombudsman A.C.K. Nair inaugurated the event on Friday at a function presided over by Rajiv V. Dharaskar, Director-IIIT Kottayam. Delegates from different countries including Iran, SriLanka, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, USA and China etc presented their papers.