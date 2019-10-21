IT can boost agricultural production, says expert

Agriculture-based IT enabled applications should connect farmers and customers thereby minimising the role of middlemen, to ensure better price for the produce, Kannur University Vice Chancellor Prof. Gopinath Ravindran has said.

According to him, huge price variations in agricultural produce still exists at production locations and consumption points. He was inaugurating an ‘Agro conclave’ organised by the Business Incubation Centre of the university here.

Prof. Ravindran said IT apps would go a long way in helping farmers augment their produce.

Presiding over the function, T.V. Rajesh, MLA, asked IT entrepreneurs to support traditional farming with innovative practices.

The logo and website of the newly developed app of the incubation centre ‘Techturn’ was released on the occasion.

Business Incubation Centre coordinator Dr. U. Faisal welcomed the gathering.

All India Radio, Kannur, will air the session, according to the organisers.