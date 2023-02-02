Issuing health cards without checkup: three doctors of General Hospital suspended

February 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Three doctors at General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, have been suspended by the Director of Health Services (DHS), pending inquiry, following allegations that they were issuing health cards or medical certificates to food handlers in food business outlets without doing the mandatory clinical examination or laboratory investigations as specified under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

Following reports by some television channels that medical certificates were being issued to food handlers at the General Hospital without medical examination, Health Minister Veena George had asked the DHS to inquire into the allegations.

An Assistant Surgeon holding the charge of RMO at the General Hospital and two Casualty Medical Officers at the hospital have now been suspended pending inquiry.

Food-borne illnesses

Following several episodes of food-borne illnesses across the State, the Health department, as part of tightening food safety measures, had ordered that all persons handling food in food business operations across the State produce a health card/medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner, without which they will not be allowed to work in food businesses in the State

The Food Safety wing had fixed February 16 as the deadline before which all food handlers in food outlets had to secure the health card, the specifications of which have been clearly stated in the FSSA.

Accordingly, doctors had to fill up a form in a prescribed format after conducting physical examination as well as blood tests to rule out infectious diseases, skin diseases or skin wounds. The certificate had to bear the examining doctor’s signature and seal.

The allegations against the General Hospital doctors were that they had issued the health cards after collecting a fee without doing any of the mandatory tests.

The Health Minister had earlier in the Assembly said that doctors would not be allowed to torpedo a positive step initiated by the government in the interest of food safety and the health of the public.