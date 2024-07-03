Issues related to NH widening in Kerala during monsoon to be sorted out

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will take the necessary steps to address the issues that cropped up during the monsoon season in connection with the widening of the national highway in the State. A meeting headed by Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and attended by NHAI regional director B.L. Meena and PWD department secretary K. Biju has decided to sort out the issues related to the rainy season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media after the meeting here on Wednesday, the Minister said the work on widening the National Highway 66 into six lanes will be completed by December 2025. The meeting was convened against the backdrop of the issues raised by various MLAs during submissions in the Assembly and people’s representatives from various districts.

Issues pertaining to waterlogging at various stretches and cracks on service roads were discussed in the meeting. These issues will be examined and resolved under the aegis of NHAI project directors. Along with this, the meeting has directed taking immediate steps to resolve the dilapidated condition of the roads through which traffic is diverted as part of road works and to install clear signboards at the diversion points.

The widening of National Highway 66 is being done in 17 reaches from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, cutting through nine districts. It is expected that the 45-metre six-lane road will be completed by December 2025 as per schedule. The State government and the NHAI will open the completed reaches to traffic as the work finishes in each stretch.

The State’s transport sector is likely to witness a big leap with the completion of the six-lane national highway, said the Minister. The Collectors have also been instructed to avoid any disruption in the road works and to report to the government every activity in time, the Minister said. District Collectors from various districts, NHAI officials, and Public Works Department officials attended the meeting online.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.