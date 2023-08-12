HamberMenu
Issues faced by Edamalakkudy panchayat discussed at international workshop on tribal heritage

At Maharaja’s College, the 3rd day of the international workshop on tribal heritage was held to mark World Tribes Day

August 12, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Issues faced by Edamalakkudy, the sole Muthuvan tribes-dominated panchayat in Kerala, were discussed at the third day of the international workshop on tribal heritage being held to mark the World Tribes Day here at Maharaja’s College on Friday.

Panchayat president R. Eshwari, vice-president Mohandas and secretary Bijukumar B. Rajan led the discussion. They also interacted with the students.

Chithra Nilambur, the State president of the Kerala Adivasi Aikya Vedhi, which fights for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act and land for the tribes, presented the challenges being faced by Kattunaykkar tribes. Nearly 70% of the tribes in the State live in abject poverty. She said that forest produce was being collected and sold under the aegis of Gothra Jyothi, an undertaking of the Scheduled Tribe Seva Society. A song on the life of Kattunaykkar was well received on the occasion.

Vijay M, a scientist with the Regional Museum of Natural History, spoke extensively about Mission Life,  an initiative protect and preserve the environment and against climate change.

C.R. Elsy, former head of the department at the Kerala Agriculture University, spoke about 35 products from Kerala with Geographical Indications (GI).

Abdul Samad P.M., internal vigilance officer with the local self-government department, spoke about the Kannadipaya, a unique bamboo mat, for which different tribal communities have applied for GI tag.

World Wide Fund for Nature associate coordinator Tijo C. Thomas discussed the Forest Rights Act with particular relevance to Kaadar tribes. Songs and dance forms of the Kaadar community were also staged.

Discussions were held about Kanavu, an alternative school/commune in Cheengode in Nadavayal village, Wayanad district, by its managing trustee Saji Bomman.

