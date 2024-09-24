Issues related to NH development should be addressed: K.C. Venugopal MP

K.C. Venugopal, MP, demanded to rectify the defects in the construction of National Highway at a meeting held in Karunagapally with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, on Tuesday, September 24. Since Karunagapally is a very fast growing town, the MP told the officials that the construction should not divide the town and steps should be taken to construct an elevated highway while increasing the length of the flyover. “The contractors should be instructed to fill the potholes on the national highway and make it motorable. Potholes are causing accidents every day. As the climate is favourable pothole filling works should given priority and completed in a time-bound manner,” said Mr. Venugopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MP also pointed out that the lack of adequate entry points and underpasses from residential areas to the NH is causing great inconvenience to the people. He said that the current situation is the consequence of preparing the outline of road construction without consulting the State Public Works department. “NH development work had started without parallel arrangements for transport leading to serious problems. Lack of coordination with various departments is evident in construction,” he said. He said that since the residents have worried about the ongoing construction work, people’s representatives should be included in the inspections being conducted in connection with the national highway development activities.

Mr. Venugopal observed that the construction of service roads cannot be completed due to the delay in changing the connection of essential services including electricity and water. “The construction of service roads in Karunagapally and Oachira are not progressing. Coordinated steps with various departments should be taken to change the connections before October 30,” he said. NHAI officials assured the MP that the construction of service roads will be expedited. KSEB officials who attended the meeting said that the shortage of cables will be resolved. The MP also suggested that pedestrian overbridges should be constructed in populated areas on a priority basis.

“At present, large scale waterlogging has been reported in areas where the construction work is going on. Drinking water pipe bursts are also a daily occurrence and all this is causing great hardship to the residents. Steps should also be taken to solve it,” he said.

District Collector N. Devidas, C.R. Mahesh, MLA, Karunagapally municipality vice-chairperson Sunimol, NHAI project director in charge of Kollam division Vipin Madhu and officials from KSEB, KWA and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.