Issue ration cards to all families: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon District Collectors to take up a programme to issue ration cards to all families, including those living in puramboke land.

Presiding over the annual meeting of Collectors and heads of departments here on Wednesday, he urged them to take stock of the number of families without ration cards and launch a mass contact campaign to address various issues faced by citizens.

He proposed a taluk-level campaign to clear pending files and speedy distribution of title deeds. The officials were directed to reconstruct damaged rural roads before the next monsoon and accelerate the construction of houses for fisherfolk.

Mr. Vijayan stressed the need to set up centralised waste processing plants along with source level treatment of garbage. Cleaning up of water bodies and construction of water holes inside forests for wildlife were other priority projects outlined by the Chief Minister, along with the City Gas project and tourism schemes.

Mr. Vijayan also called upon officials to speed up the land acquisition for the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Kannur airports.

Ministers, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and senior officials of various departments were present.