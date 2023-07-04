Mayor’s post issue in Kannur will be resolved amicably, says Satheesan

July 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - KANNUR

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the issue of Kannur Mayor’s post will be resolved amicably.

District leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were adamant that the Congress should transfer the post according to the agreement made between them. It had been agreed that the Mayorship of Kannur would be handed over to the IUML in January. As part of the agreement, the Congress was to have three years in the mayoral term and the remaining two years were for the IUML. However, controversy emerged between them when Mayor T.O. Mohan refused to step down.

While the IUML insisted that the Congress abide by the agreement, the latter was of the view that when the Corporation was formed, the areas where it had more influence were added within the civic body’s limits and hence there was no need to transfer the post. With the impasse continuing, IUML leaders on Sunday announced boycott of the programmes held by the Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, a meeting was held at Kannur Guest House in the presence of Mr. Satheesan, in which, IUML State secretary C. Mammutty participated. Mr. Satheesan later said the issue would be resolved amicably.

“A final decision in this regard will be taken tomorrow or the day after. At present, there are no disputes between the Congress and the League in any of the districts. Both the parties have a strong relation for ages and it will remain intact,” he added.

Mr. Mammutty said after the meeting that the League would not boycott programmes in the Corporation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.