Issue of Mayor’s post in Kannur will be resolved amicably, says Satheesan

July 04, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - KANNUR

The leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said that the issue of Kannur Mayor’s post will be resolved amicably.

District leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were adamant that Congress should transfer the post according to the agreement made between them. It was agreed that the Mayorship of Kannur will be handed over to the IUML in January. As part of the agreement, Congress were to have three years in the mayoral term and the remaining two years were for the IUML. However, controversy emerged between them when Mayor T.O. Mohan refused to step down.

While the IUML insisted that the Congress abide by the agreement, the latter was of the view that when the Corporation was formed, the areas where it had more influence were added within the civic body’s limits and hence there was no need to transfer the post. With the impasse continuing, IUML leaders on Sunday announced to boycott the programmes held by the Corporation.

Following this, a meeting was held at Kannur Guest House in the presence of Mr. Satheesan, in which, IUML State secretary C. Mammutty participated. Mr. Satheesan later said the issue will be resolved amicably.

“A final decision in this regard will be taken tomorrow or the day after. At present, there are no disputes between the Congress and the League in any of the districts. Both the parties have a strong relation for ages and it will remain intact,” he added.

Mr. Mammutty also remained tight-lipped. However, he said that the League has decided to withdraw from their earlier decision to boycott the programme in the Corporation and a decision in this regard will be made soon.