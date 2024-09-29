Issue of consent problematic when power equation is skewed: Beena Paul

The issue of consent is problematic when one person involved wields power. This is more so in a work situation where the person with power can determine one’s work future, cause humiliation or even terminate one’s work, film editor Beena Paul said here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She added that the feeling of being humiliated and the agony of any person victimised was deep. She was answering a question on the recent allegations of sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

The question was raised during her talk on a project on women in Indian cinema with the title ‘Recording a Women’s History in Cinema: Necessity and Challenges’.

The programme was organised at the Kerala Museum at Edappally. Ms. Paul said the project faced scarcity of material. She also recalled that the film world used to be considered a world of men, and that it had to be overcome as recounted by women filmmakers interviewed for the project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.