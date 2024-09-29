GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Issue of consent problematic when power equation is skewed: Beena Paul

Updated - September 29, 2024 12:14 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Film editor Beena Paul delivers a lecture at the Kerala Museum at Edappally on Saturday.

Film editor Beena Paul delivers a lecture at the Kerala Museum at Edappally on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The issue of consent is problematic when one person involved wields power. This is more so in a work situation where the person with power can determine one’s work future, cause humiliation or even terminate one’s work, film editor Beena Paul said here on Saturday.

She added that the feeling of being humiliated and the agony of any person victimised was deep. She was answering a question on the recent allegations of sexual misconduct in the Malayalam film industry.

The question was raised during her talk on a project on women in Indian cinema with the title ‘Recording a Women’s History in Cinema: Necessity and Challenges’.

The programme was organised at the Kerala Museum at Edappally. Ms. Paul said the project faced scarcity of material. She also recalled that the film world used to be considered a world of men, and that it had to be overcome as recounted by women filmmakers interviewed for the project.

Published - September 29, 2024 12:04 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.