Issue notification for wetland protection: Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad

February 18, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Sastra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP) has urged the State government to issue a notification at the earliest for protecting wetlands as required under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

The KSSP made the demand in a resolution adopted at its Thiruvananthapuram district convention on Sunday. Wetlands have a vital role in the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. However, rapid urbanisation and development activities are leading to the destruction of wetlands, it noted.

State governments are required to notify wetlands of 2.25 hectares or more in area on the basis of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. In Thiruvananthapuram district alone, the Vellayani, Akkulam, Kadinamkulam, Akathumuri and Kappil lakes fall within the ambit of this definition, the resolution noted.

Wetlands play an important role in the conservation of biodiversity, groundwater replenishment, livelihood protection and carbon sequestration, it said. The convention also adopted resolutions related to the drafting and implementation of integrated watershed masterplans, and joint waste management by the State government and local bodies in the coastal areas.

J. Sasankan has been elected district president of KSSP. G. Shimji and S. Bijukumar are secretary and treasurer respectively. Binu Thankachii and B. Nagappan are the vice presidents. R. Jayachandran and K. Beena are joint secretaries. V. Harilal (Environment), Sini S. (Gender), V. Jinukumar (Health), Anil Narayanan (Education), and T. P. Sudhakaran (Higher Education) have been elected conveners of subject committees.