Issue legible bills to consumers: Govt.

The State government has directed all private, public and government establishments to issue legible, readable and durable bills printed in quality ink and paper to consumers.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Consumer Affairs Department. As per the order, consumers were not able to lodge complaints about deficiency in services and products with the authorities or consumer courts on account of the illegible bills given by traders and other business establishments.

The order pointed out that the issue of illegible bills using poor quality ink and paper would amount to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice as defined in the Consumer Protection Act. Therefore, all business establishments, including the ones run by private, public and government, should issue legible, readable and durable bills printed in quality ink and paper to buyers.

The order was passed following a representation given by D.B. Binu, president, RTI Kerala Federation and consumer activist, urging the State government to issue an order in this regard. He had pointed out that electronically printed bills were given, using low-quality printing ink and paper with an intention to prevent customers from taking up their grievances with the authorities.

It was brought to the attention of the government that the Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum had earlier asked some leading retail stores in the district to issue legible and durable bills in quality ink and paper.