ISRO’s space exhibition opens in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 16, 2024 06:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
An exhibit at the space exhibition at Sooryakanthi fair ground, Kanakakkunnu.

An exhibit at the space exhibition at Sooryakanthi fair ground, Kanakakkunnu. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has opened a space exhibition at the Sooryakanthi fair ground at Kanakakkunnu on Friday as part of the August 23 National Space Day 2024 celebrations marking the Chandrayaan-3 soft-landing on the Moon.

The expo, which is on till Sunday, is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is no entry fee. Major attractions include a special pavilion on the Moon showcasing its origin, evolution, and human explorations. Other draws include a holographic simulation of the lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3, Indian lunar missions and their outcomes, a full-scale model of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, models of other launch vehicles and satellite models, and selfie points.

The exhibition is meant to showcase India’s space technology prowess, lunar missions, and other upcoming space endeavours, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) said in a statement. It offers the public an opportunity to understand the advances in space technology and how they impact and improve everyday life, the ISRO facility said.

This year, the National Space Day theme is ‘Touching lives while touching the moon: India’s space saga.’ The ISRO centres in Kerala, VSSC, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) are jointly organising this exhibition.

