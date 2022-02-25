ISRO’s mobile expo

Kozhikode

“Space on Wheels”, a moving exhibition of the Indian Space Research Organisation on the topic “Vijnan Sarvathre Poojyathe” will reach the Centre for Water Research and Development in Kunnamangalam and will be open to the public on February 26 and 27. The exhibition is being organised from February 22 to 28 as part of Science and Technology Week observance, a press release said.