ISRO units in Thiruvananthapuram to organise various events to mark World Space Week

Sounding rocket launches, quiz, workshops on space-based themes, and various public outreach events will mark this year’s World Space Week (WSW 2023) celebration hosted by units of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the State capital.

WSW is celebrated worldwide from October 4 to 10 every year to commemorate the launch of Sputnik, the first artificial satellite, on October 4, 1957, and the Outer Space Treaty, which came into force on October 10, 1967. The theme for WSW 2023 is ‘Space and Entrepreneurship.’

WSW events here are jointly organised by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU).

The online web-based preliminary round of an all-Kerala inter-school quiz based on the theme ‘Space’ will be held on September 30. The final rounds will be held at the VSSC on October 7.

For public

A Citizen Familiarisation Programme will be organised for residents of Kerala above the age of 55 on October 7. The selected participants will witness a sounding rocket launch, visit the space museum, and interact with ISRO scientists.

An Open House will be organised as part of WSW for students and the public.

Special launches of the Rohini class sounding rockets will be held at 11.45 a.m. on October 6 and 7.

As part of reaching out to the student community, the ISRO scientists will give lectures on space-based subjects during the week-long celebration.

Workshop

The VSSC, LPSC, IISU and the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will conduct a one-day workshop on ‘Space and Entrepreneurship.’ The sessions include invited talks by experts from ISRO, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Kerala Space Park, and successful start-ups.

For more details, visit wsweek.vssc.gov.in.

