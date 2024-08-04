ISRO units holding events to mark anniversary of Chandrayaan-3 moon landing

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is organising a slew of programmes starting this week to mark the first anniversary of the August 23 Chandrayaan-3 moon landing, celebrated nationwide as National Space Day.

The theme selected for National Space Day this year is ‘Touching lives while touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga’. Seminars, space exhibitions and open house events are planned as part of the programmes which kicks off this week.

ISRO units here are organising events in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Mahe. A space exhibition was organised in Mahe on August 2 and 3. The exhibition will be held at Lakshadweep on August 10 and 11, and in Thiruvananthapuram, from August 16 to 18. An ‘open house’ will be held at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) on August 7, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) on August 10 and the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on August 13, the VSSC said in a statement.

ISRO had successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander on the lunar south pole region on August 23, 2023.

The events are being jointly organised by the VSSC, LPSC, IISU, IIST and the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC - Mahendragiri). Various events are being organised in schools in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Mahe till August 10. Quiz programmes for students are also being held in various Kerala districts and Lakshadweep as part of the celebrations.

For details, visit the VSSC online at: https://www.vssc.gov.in/VSSC/NSPD24/

