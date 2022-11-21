ISRO to attempt 200th consecutively successful launch of RH-200 sounding rocket on Wednesday

November 21, 2022 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will attempt the 200th consecutively successful launch of the Rohini RH-200 sounding rocket on Wednesday from Thumba.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind will be present at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) - ISRO’s lead unit on launch vehicles - to witness the launch.

The launch window is between 11 a.m. and 12 noon, a VSSC official said.

Mr. Kovind will address the VSSC community and release a coffee-table book on the RH-200 rocket. ISRO chairman S. Somanath and VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair will be present.

The event is not open to the public, VSSC said.

RH-200 is a solid motor-powered, expendable rocket capable of climbing up to a height of 70 km bearing payloads designed to study the upper atmosphere.

An RH-200 had lifted off successfully from Thumba for the 199th time in a row during the World Space Week celebrations in October this year.

ISRO has launched more than 1,600 RH-200 rockets so far. The rocket had flown on its 100th consecutively successful mission on July 15, 2015.

Along with other Rohini variants like the RH-300 Mk-II and RH-560 Mk-III, this sounding rocket has served as a platform for experiments and new technologies.

