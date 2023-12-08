ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO scientists felicitated

December 08, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Aeronautical Society of India, Thiruvananthapuram branch, in association with the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), felicitated the leaders and mission executives of the Chandrayaan-3, Aditya-L1 missions and the Test Vehicle Abort Mission here on Friday. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath inaugurated the event online. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair presided. M. Sankaran, director, U. R. Rao Satellite Centre, delivered the 23rd Dr. S. Srinivasan Memorial lecture on the theme ‘India’s Journey towards Deep Space Exploration.’ Directors of ISRO centres, scientists and engineers attended the event.

