ISRO organises events for schoolchildren in Lakshadweep

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) organised an exhibition, a panel discussion and a documentary screening for school children at Kavaratti, Lakshadweep, on Saturday as part of celebrating the upcoming first anniversary of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing.

ISRO chairman S. Somanath, who attended the event via video conference, said events such as the moon landing have a great impact on people from all walks of life, offering opportunities for academia, scientific progress and business.

As part of the celebrations marking the National Space Day (August 23), ISRO units Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) are conducting events in Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep this week. The National Space Day theme this year is ‘Touching lives while touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.’

Sandeep Kumar, Advisor to the Administrator, Union Territory of Lakshadweep, inaugurated the programme at Kavaratti. He stressed the role of satellite-based services for remote areas like Lakshadweep. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair, who attended the event online, gave a technical talk on the Indian launch vehicle programme and interacted with nearly 250 students from Kavaratti, Minicoy, Bitra, Kiltan and Kadmat islands.

The event also featured an exhibition on Indian lunar missions and a documentary on the moon. VSSC Associate Director V. Ashok gave a talk on ‘Satellite launching – a simpler perspective.’ LPSC Associate Director R. Hutton, IIST Registrar and Dean Kuruvilla Joseph, and officials of the Lakshadweep administration were present.

The Indian government has officially declared August 23 as National Space Day to commemorate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.