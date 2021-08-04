ISRO frame-up case: HC extends order against arrest of ex-DGP

CBI asked not to arrest three others too for a week

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended by a week the interim order directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) not to arrest former Gujarat DGP R.B. Sreekumar, the seventh accused in the case relating to the hatching of a conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the espionage case.

The court also extended by another week the interim protection against arrest given to P.S. Jayaprakash, former Intelligence Bureau Officer, and two former police officers S. Vijayan and Thampi S. Durga Dutt.

Justice Ashok Menon extended the interim order while adjourning to Thursday the hearing on anticipatory bail petitions filed by the four, all accused in the case.

When the bail pleas came up for hearing, Assistant Solicitor General P. Vijayakumar, appearing for the CBI, sought adjournment saying that the Additional Solicitor General would appear for the CBI for making arguments.