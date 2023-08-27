ISRO-developed device for fishers’ safety successfully tested at Neendakara

August 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

‘Nabhmitra’, a device developed by ISRO-Space Applications Centre (Ahmedabad) for the safety of fishermen, was successfully tested at Neendakara on Saturday.

The satellite-based communication system enables two-way messaging services from and to the sea. While weather and cyclone warnings will be communicated in the local language, the boats can also send distress messages to the authorities. In emergency situations like capsizing and fire, fishers can press a button on the device and get in touch with the control centre. While the control centre will receive the alert including the location of the boat, the crew on the boat will get a response message from the control centre.

Apart from providing information about shipping channels and maritime boundaries, the device will also help to identify fishing fields. The device was installed on a fishing vessel in Neendakara and tested in the presence of scientists and Fisheries department officials.

