HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ISRO-developed device for fishers’ safety successfully tested at Neendakara

‘Nabhmitra’ device enables two-way messaging services from/to sea for safety of fishermen

August 27, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Nabhmitra’, a device developed by ISRO-Space Applications Centre (Ahmedabad) for the safety of fishermen, was successfully tested at Neendakara on Saturday.

The satellite-based communication system enables two-way messaging services from and to the sea. While weather and cyclone warnings will be communicated in the local language, the boats can also send distress messages to the authorities. In emergency situations like capsizing and fire, fishers can press a button on the device and get in touch with the control centre. While the control centre will receive the alert including the location of the boat, the crew on the boat will get a response message from the control centre.

Apart from providing information about shipping channels and maritime boundaries, the device will also help to identify fishing fields. The device was installed on a fishing vessel in Neendakara and tested in the presence of scientists and Fisheries department officials.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.