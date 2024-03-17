ISRO chief receives award

March 17, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presented the 14th Karikkakathamma Award to S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Saturday. The award was instituted by the Karikkakam Sree Chamundi Temple Trust in connection with the annual festival at the temple. Temple Trust chairman M. Radhakrishnan Nair presided. Actor inaugurated the cultural events on the occasion. Ward councillor D. G. Kumaran, trust president T. Madhusoodanan Nair, treasurer V. S. Manikantan Nair and secretary M. Bhargavan Nair spoke.

