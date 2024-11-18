ISRO chairman to inaugurate Mannam training institute in Kochi

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman S. Somnath will inaugurate the Mannam Institute for Research, Development, and Training (MIRDT) in Kochi on December 1. The event will also feature a keynote address by Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre Director S. Unnikrishnan Nair.

The MIRDT is set to establish a diverse array of research and training centres, including an Employment, Career Guidance, and Training Centre, a Centre for Theatre Studies, a Centre for Printing and Publishing, a Centre for Kerala School of Mathematics and Astronomy, and a Centre for Language and Literature, among others. A recent policy and planning meeting by the organisation, held at Vaikom recently, appointed directors of these centres.

The also meeting finalised the establishment of the “Mannam Chair,” appointing historian M.G. Sasibhooshan as its first chairman for a three-year term. Razina Padmam has assumed the role of Principal Director of the MIRDT and its associated centres across the State.

Mr. Sasibhooshan will inaugurate the Centre for Subaltern Studies at the Nadukani Tribal Arts and Science College on December 12.