ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO chairman explains mysteries of the universe to students

Published - November 16, 2024 08:32 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

ISRO chairman S. Somanath interacting with students at State School Science Festival in Alappuzha on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An interactive programme attended by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath as part of the State School Science Festival in Alappuzha on Saturday transformed into a session that simplistically explained the mysteries of the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The science debate, organised on the topic “India’s Leap in Space”, held at St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, the main venue of the science festival, witnessed students asking a stream of questions and Mr. Somanath answering with humour and simplicity. “You must have the courage to ask questions and always keep questioning,” Mr. Somanath told the students. “Even if someone says Michael Faraday said it, don’t blindly believe it. Try to discover it for yourself,” he said.

The ISRO chairman spoke about his experiences at the space research organisation and the individuals who inspired him. The students raised numerous questions, such as using artificial intelligence in space science, the challenges humans face in space, what an ATV test bed is, modern technologies used in the space sector, and how space technology is applied in agriculture and disaster management. Mr. Somanath said that artificial intelligence was used for tasks like X-ray analysis of rockets and that quantum technology can create passwords that no one can crack. He noted that space technology can be utilised for discovering new agricultural areas and disaster mitigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Somanath also explained topics including quantum entanglement experiments, mobile signal transmission, refuelling satellites, removing space debris, Next Generation Launch Vehicle, terraforming, Milky Way and Aditya-L1 mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tessy Thomas, Former scientist of Defence Research and Development Organisation, interacted with students in another session.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA and others attended the sessions. ..

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US