ISRO chairman decides against releasing autobiography

The Malayalam work Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal courted controversy over alleged remarks against ISRO former Chairman K. Sivan

November 04, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nilavu Kudicha Simhangal, the yet-to-be released autobiography of S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), will not hit the stands.

It has been decided not to release the autobiography, as the work, which is in Malayalam, had courted controversy over alleged remarks against ISRO former Chairman K. Sivan.

Mr. Somanath told The Hindu that he had decided to withdraw the book, but denied there was any intention to malign his former colleague who had held the ISRO chief’s post prior to him.

The 160 page book, published by Lipi Publications, had courted controversy following news reports that it mentioned alleged attempts by Dr. Sivan to prevent Mr. Somanath’s rise to the Chairman’s post. Dr. Sivan’s decision to introduce the Director of the U.R. Rao Space Centre to the Space Commission when it was time to choose the new chairman was an attempt in this direction, say reports.

Different goal

According to Mr. Somanath, the words he had used in the book were blown out of proportion. “I have decided not to release the book. The book was not meant to kick up a controversy. Its goal was something else altogether, to relate the inspirational story of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,” he said.

Mr. Somanath had succeeded Dr. Sivan as Chairman, ISRO, on January 14, 2022, after a four-year stint as Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre. Dr. Sivan had served as the ISRO chief from January 2018 to January 2022.

