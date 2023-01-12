Israel pavilion likely at upcoming VAIGA agricultural expo

January 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Given the growing importance of climate resilient agriculture and the need to improve farmer incomes, Kerala is looking to build better agricultural ties with countries such as Israel known for their innovative farming techniques.

After announcing its first ‘exposure tour’ abroad for Kerala farmers to Israel, the State Agriculture department has invited the West Asian country to have a pavilion at the 2023 edition of the ‘VAIGA’ agricultural expo.

VAIGA, short for ‘Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture,’ will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from February 25 to March 2. Senior officials of the department have approached the Israel Consulate in Bengaluru in this regard. But no decision had been finalised yet, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad told The Hindu. Consulate officials were expected to visit Kerala shortly for talks, he said.

Other countries too

‘‘Apart from Israel, we hope to have the participation of a number of countries, including Vietnam,’‘ Mr. Prasad said.

In a January 6 order, the Agriculture department noted that “VAIGA 2022-23 is proposed to be conducted on a greater magnitude with greater international reach and participation in order to showcase the immense potential for value addition in Kerala and to explore overseas business opportunities of our value-added agricultural products in the context of the approval of KERA (Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation) Project of World Bank.’‘

It further noted that stalls from Israel and other foreign embassies/countries are expected this year.

Tour for farmers

On Wednesday, the Agriculture department had finalised the 20-member farmer group for its first ‘National and international agricultural technology exposure tour’ aimed at introducing them to the latest farming trends and technologies in the context of climate change and its impact on farming. From February 12 to 19, the group would tour important agricultural research centres and industries and farms in Israel, the department said.

The first edition of VAIGA expo was held in 2016 to showcase trends in farming technology, products, processing, machinery and marketing.