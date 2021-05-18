Israel-Palestine conflict: Muslim organisations in Kerala urge Centre to intervene

They demand that India should take a strong position to support the rights of Palestinians

Muslim organisations in Kerala have sought a strong intervention from the Centre in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict even as India's Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti has called for immediate de-escalation of hostilities between the two countries.

This was unlike when many organisations, which have been espousing the Palestinian cause for years, were guarded in their response when the U.S. brokered a diplomatic deal between the U.A.E. and Israel last year.

‘Full-scale war’

Kerala Naduvathul Mujahideen ( KNM) president T.P. Abdulla Koya Madani said that the onslaught of Israel to decimate Palestine had been continuing for a long time. "But now the situation has turned horrific and the conflict has now stretched into a full-scale war. India should take a strong position to support the rights of Palestinians. Previously, the governments had adopted such an approach. But the present government has to intervene against human rights violations in Palestine when Israel has a good relationship with India. India should ask Israel to refrain from the dreadful attacks against Palestine, " he said.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and its affiliate Muslim Youth League have condemned the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territories causing death and destruction. The international community should wake up against the Israeli plans aimed at forcibly evicting Palestinians from their homes in East Jerusalem, their leaders said.

Already, Muslim leaders across the country in a joint statement have asked the Centre to urge Israel to abstain from aggression against Palestinians. The statement was issued by Syed Sadatullah Husaini, President of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), Maulana Khaled Saifullah Rahmani, Acting General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal law Board (AIMPLB), Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, Dr. Manzoor Alam, General Secretary of All India Milli council, Maulana Sufyan Qasmi from Darul Uloom Deoband Waqf and Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

M.I. Abdul Aziz, Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Kerala chapter, said that India should come out against the barbaric acts of Israel instead of remaining silent on the serious crime against the Palestine people.

"Israel has been continuing with its cruelties, violating all international accords . It was continuing air strikes in residential areas that are killing women and children, " he said.

Letter to United Nations

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M.K. Faizy sent letters to the UN Secretary General and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General, appealing to them to immediately take initiative and involve in resolving the escalation of a war-like situation in West Asia.

The Palestine people would get justice and peace only if the international community strongly involve itself in the issue, Mr. Faizy said.