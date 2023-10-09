Israel-Palestine conflict: 48-year-old woman from Kannur injured in missile blast, shifted to Tel Aviv for spine surgery

October 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KANNUR

In a harrowing incident, 48-year-old Sheeja Anandan, hailing from Payyavoor in Kannur, found herself caught in the crossfire of a missile attack in Ashkelon, Israel. Sustaining injuries in this terrifying ordeal, she has now been transferred to a different hospital for a critical spine surgery.

Speaking to The Hindu, her husband, P.P. Anandan, recounted the horrifying event, stating that the missile attack occurred on her residence in Ashkelon during the midnight hours of a fateful Sunday. Ms. Sheeja had been inside her flat when the attack unfolded.

“Sheeja has been working diligently in Israel for the past seven years, and two years ago, she relocated to Ashkelon, where she has been serving as a caregiver,” Mr. Anandan shared.

He said that she comes to India every two years. She left for Ashkelon a year back and was working in a flat, where an aged mother and her son were residing.

The traumatic incident unfolded while the couple was engrossed in a video call, discussing their daughter’s upcoming examinations in Pune. Suddenly, a deafening explosion interrupted their conversation, and Ms. Sheeja’s call ended abruptly, he said.

“Though there was a mention of the sound of a missile, Sheeja initially remained composed, as they typically received alarms in the event of an attack,” Mr. Anandan said. However, his frantic attempts to reestablish contact were in vain.

It was not until a day later that he received a call from Ms. Sheeja’s friends, who conveyed the distressing news of the injuries she had sustained during the attack. Initially, they informed him that she was receiving treatment at the Barzilai Medical Center for injuries to her stomach, leg, hand, and chest. However, later updates revealed that she had been relocated to Tel Aviv, as the Barzilai Medical Center lacked the necessary facilities for spine surgery.

Mr. Anandan, who had returned from working in the Gulf, expressed his relief at being able to speak with Ms. Sheeja during her transfer to the new hospital. She was in considerable pain but the presence of other individuals from Kerala provided some solace. Communication with her is currently facilitated through her friends, who are unharmed and providing invaluable assistance.

He said all he expects from the government is to provide proper healthcare and a safe return. In a gesture of reassurance, the officials from the government have reached out, assuring Mr. Anandan of their commitment to providing all necessary help and support during this challenging time.

