Israel keen to cooperate with Kerala in agriculture, tourism: official

December 13, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

An Israel delegation, headed by Tammy Ben-Haim, Consul General of Israel in South India, which met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Tuesday, evinced interest in cooperation in the fields of agriculture and tourism with Kerala. The Consul General assured that she will consult the Ministry of Tourism in Israel to see how the tourism cooperation with the State can be taken forward.

The Consul General assured that official-level negotiations will continue to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Israeli companies regarding the development of value-added agricultural products. An Israeli Minister is preparing to visit Kerala in February.

The Chief Minister recalled Israel’s long-standing relationship with the State. Mr. Vijayan also mentioned the synagogue in Kochi, a symbol of early Israeli settlement.