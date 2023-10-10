Israel-Hamas war | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges Jaishankar to ensure safety of Indians in Israel

October 10, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As the war between Hamas and the Israeli defence forces continues, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel.

Expressing concern over the plight of Indian nationals in Israel, Mr. Vijayan said that around 7,000 of them are from Kerala and the continuing hostilities were putting them to extreme hardship and their family members were in a state of extreme anxiety.

"I request your good self to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel," the Chief Minister said in his letter dated October 9.

A Kerala-based woman working as a caregiver in Israel was also seriously injured in the Hamas attack and is presently hospitalised.

