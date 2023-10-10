HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israel-Hamas war | Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urges Jaishankar to ensure safety of Indians in Israel

Expressing concern over plight of Indian nationals in Israel, Pinarayi Vijayan says around 7,000 of them are from Kerala

October 10, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

As the war between Hamas and the Israeli defence forces continues, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel.

Expressing concern over the plight of Indian nationals in Israel, Mr. Vijayan said that around 7,000 of them are from Kerala and the continuing hostilities were putting them to extreme hardship and their family members were in a state of extreme anxiety.

"I request your good self to intervene in every possible manner to ensure the safety of our citizens in Israel," the Chief Minister said in his letter dated October 9.

A Kerala-based woman working as a caregiver in Israel was also seriously injured in the Hamas attack and is presently hospitalised.

Related Topics

Kerala / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.